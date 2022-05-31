in Boom Milan, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: A Day with Ege by Lisa Habets

Photographer Lisa Habets and stylist Sandu Garacinschi team up for our latest exclusive story

Shirt Garachinsky

The handsome Ege at Boom Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Lisa Habets. In charge of styling was Sandu Garacinschi, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Anastasia Chak.

For the session Ege is wearing selected pieces from Corneliani, La Perla, Uooya, Garachinsky, Converse, Tom Ford, and MISBH.

Jacket Corneliani
Underwear La Perla
Shorts Garachinsky
Underwear La Perla
T-Shirt La Perla
Pants Uooyaa
T-Shirt La Perla
Pants Uooyaa
T-Shirt La Perla
Pants Uooyaa
T-Shirt,Pants Garachinsky
Shoes Converse
T-Shirt Garachinsky
T-Shirt La Perla
Pants Garachinsky
Shorts Garachinsky
T-Shirt La Perla
T-Shirt, Pants Garachinsky
Underwear Tom Ford
Pants Garachinsky
Jewellery MISBH
Underwear Tom Ford
Jewellery MISBH
Jacket Corneliani

Photographer Lisa Habets – @lisahabets
Stylist Sandu Garacinschi – @sandu62
Beauty Artist: Anastasia Chak – @anastasiachak
Model: Ege at Boom Models – @ege_karabenli, @boommodels

