MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: A Day with Ege by Lisa Habets

The handsome Ege at Boom Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Lisa Habets. In charge of styling was Sandu Garacinschi, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Anastasia Chak.

For the session Ege is wearing selected pieces from Corneliani, La Perla, Uooya, Garachinsky, Converse, Tom Ford, and MISBH.

Photographer Lisa Habets – @lisahabets

Stylist Sandu Garacinschi – @sandu62

Beauty Artist: Anastasia Chak – @anastasiachak

Model: Ege at Boom Models – @ege_karabenli, @boommodels