MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: A Day with Ege by Lisa Habets

The handsome Ege at Boom Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Lisa Habets. In charge of styling was Sandu Garacinschi, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Anastasia Chak.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Ege is wearing selected pieces from Corneliani, La Perla, Uooya, Garachinsky, Converse, Tom Ford, and MISBH.
Photographer Lisa Habets – @lisahabets
Stylist Sandu Garacinschi – @sandu62
Beauty Artist: Anastasia Chak – @anastasiachak
Model: Ege at Boom Models – @ege_karabenli, @boommodels