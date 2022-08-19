Sensuality & Tradition: Dolce & Gabbana Summer 2022 Collection

Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented the latest DOLCE & GABBANA Summer 2022 story, that celebrates the brand’s DNA. Fashion photographer Salvo Alibrío at Boomstudio captured the campaign, with styling from Dario Laudicina at M+A World Group. Video campaign directed by film-maker Giacomo Triglia. The campaign, captured on the ancient harbor of Marzamemi, Sicily, tells a story of sensuality and tradition. The video features song “Cu ti lu dissi” by Sicilian songwriter Rosa Balestrieri.