Conan Gray Takes The Cover of DSECTION Forever Vol2

Conan Gray is taking the cover of DSECTION magazine’s print edition with a shoot from Elliott Morgan – find out more:

Conan Gray is wearing N21 menswear look on the cover -Photo ©Elliott Morgan for DSECTION

Popular singer Conan Gray took the spotlight as the cover star for the renowned DSECTION magazine, impressively captured by the lens of Elliott Morgan. The shoot, predominantly in monochrome, portrays Gray’s unique personality and essence, showcasing his distinctive style and charisma.

Gray photographed in a minimalist aesthetic, takes on brands such as N21 and Loewe for the upbeat session.  Fashion direction by  Stylist Kamran Rajput ensured that Conan’s attire was effortlessly chic, blending seamlessly with the art direction and Conan’s personal style. Intricate ruffles, delicate jewelry, and well-tailored suits were some of the fashion highlights from the shoot.

Conan is wearing DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2023 collection – Photo ©Elliott Morgan for DSECTION
Conan is wearing a suitjacket from N21 Menswear Collection by Alessandro Dell’Acqua Photo ©Elliott Morgan for DSECTION
Eliot McQueen, responsible for the hair, used OLAPLEX to give Conan’s curls a voluminous and lively appearance, adding an additional layer of expressiveness to the images.

The cover story also features an interview by Bailey Slater, providing fans with a deeper insight into Gray’s world.

Total look from LOEWE Fall Winter 2023 collection – Photo ©Elliott Morgan for DSECTION
Editor-in-chief Paulo Meixedo
Head of Editorial Content Filipe Fangueiro
Photographer Elliott Morgan
Fashion Kamran Rajput
Hair Eliot McQueen using OLAPLEX
Interview Bailey Slater

Support independent magazine’s such as DSECTION by ordering a print copy – head over to DSECTION for more

