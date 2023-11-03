Conan Gray Takes The Cover of DSECTION Forever Vol2

Popular singer Conan Gray took the spotlight as the cover star for the renowned DSECTION magazine, impressively captured by the lens of Elliott Morgan. The shoot, predominantly in monochrome, portrays Gray’s unique personality and essence, showcasing his distinctive style and charisma.

Gray photographed in a minimalist aesthetic, takes on brands such as N21 and Loewe for the upbeat session. Fashion direction by Stylist Kamran Rajput ensured that Conan’s attire was effortlessly chic, blending seamlessly with the art direction and Conan’s personal style. Intricate ruffles, delicate jewelry, and well-tailored suits were some of the fashion highlights from the shoot.

Eliot McQueen, responsible for the hair, used OLAPLEX to give Conan’s curls a voluminous and lively appearance, adding an additional layer of expressiveness to the images.

The cover story also features an interview by Bailey Slater, providing fans with a deeper insight into Gray’s world.

Editor-in-chief Paulo Meixedo

Head of Editorial Content Filipe Fangueiro

Photographer Elliott Morgan

Fashion Kamran Rajput

Hair Eliot McQueen using OLAPLEX

Interview Bailey Slater

Support independent magazine’s such as DSECTION by ordering a print copy – head over to DSECTION for more.