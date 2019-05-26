SEE JADEN SMITH IN HIS LATEST COVER STORY

Superstar JADEN SMITH is back with a cover of FLAUNT Magazine’s latest edition photographed by Moisés Arias with styling coming from Jay Hines.

“SYRE is the side of me that wears the same clothes everyday and stays in this one undisclosed location and doesn’t leave. ERYS is the side that is in Paris Fashion Week or on tour. There’s no way to explain it, besides letting everyone know that it’s like two different people. There’s no way to justify it as one person. When I was making SYRE people told me what I was and what I was doing:‘You’re just a boy who’s chasing the sunset,’ and I was like, man, that’s really simple. But it wasn’t that simple when I was making the album. It was more like, What is this? What are we trying to get at? What are we trying to say?” He continues. He’s on a roll: “Now I can look back and explain what SYRE is and I can listen to it and know what I can take away from it. When I was making it it wasn’t that clear…it’s a discovery process every time I make an album…That’s where the punk side of ERYS comes in. That was me challenging myself. What happens when I introduce something else into the fold? Let me try and bend genres.” – from Flaunt

Discover more of the shoot featuring Jaden dressed in pieces from Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Sankuanz,Anthi Studio and more:

Photography by ©Moisés Arias for FLAUNT Magazine

Photographer Moisés Arias – 490tx.com

Fashion Stylist Jay Hines

Groomer Giulio Panciera

Hair & Colorist Laurie Anne Zanoletti

Location Hôtel De Crillon, Le Comptoir Paris.

For more of the shoot and full interview visit flaunt.com.