In a captivating display of elegance and style, supermodel Jon Kortajarena graces the cover of the latest edition of DSECTION fashion book – their coffee table format Volume 2. The striking imagery, exuding a sense of timeless sophistication, sees Jon impeccably dressed in an ensemble from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. The black-and-white cover, highlighting Kortajarena’s chiseled features, is an immediate attention grabber and sets the tone for the entire feature.

Captured through the lens of the magazine’s Editor In Chief, Paulo Meixedo, the shoot explores varied moods and tones. A blend of monochromatic and color shots portrays Jon in poses, showcasing both the fashion and his innate supermodel sentiment. One image stands out where he’s draped in a fiery red outfit from LOUIS GABRIEL NOUCHI, exuding an aura of commanding confidence against a minimalistic backdrop.

The editorial, meticulously curated by Head of Editorial Content, Filipe Fangueiro, carries a cohesive narrative. Each frame tells a story, complemented by the sartorial selections made by Fangueiro. Hair styled by Miguel Machado and makeup artistry by Beatriz Texugo add the finishing touches to Kortajarena’s looks, enhancing the overall timeless sentiment of the story.

Jon Kortajarena, a name synonymous with the top of the modeling industry, continues to be a force to be reckoned with. Represented by View Management in Spain, his mother agency, Jon also has strong ties with DNA Models in New York, Success Models in Paris, Why Not Model Management in Milano, and Select Models in London.

His latest in dsection Magazine reinforces Kortajarena’s place as one of the industry’s most sought-after models and rising actors.

Head of Editorial Content Filipe Fangueiro

Photographer Paulo Meixedo

Fashion Filipe Fangueiro

Hair Miguel Machado

Make up Beatriz Texugo

Support independent magazine and book publishers and order your copy on dsection magazine’s shop.