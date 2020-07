Actor and singer Park Bo-Gum takes the cover of Vogue Korea‘s August 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Janghyun Hong.

In charge of styling was Hyeyoung Lee, who for the covers selected looks from Louis Vuitton‘s Fall Winter 2020 collection. Beauty is work of hair stylist Heungkwon Baek, and makeup artist Jinkyoung Baek.

Vogue Korea – www.vogue.co.kr

Photographer Janghyun Hong – www.hongjanghyun.com

Stylist Hyeyoung Lee

Hair Stylist Jinkyoung Baek

Makeup Artist Jinkyoung Baek