Tomorrow X Together Members Cover W Korea March 2024 Issue

Members of k-pop band Tomorrow X Together, commonly known as TXT, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai take the covers of W Korea Magazine‘s March 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hyea W. Kang. In charge of styling was Lee Aran, with set design from Choi Hoonhwa. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jo Miyeon, and makeup artist No Seulgi. For the covers TXT members are wearing selected looks from Dior. The cover story celebrates the band’s 5th Anniversary.

BigHit Music announced that Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will host fan meet and greets in March to mark the boy band’s fifth anniversary since debut. Titled “Present X Together,” the events will take place on March 2 and March 3 at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul. The second day’s meet and greet will be streamed live on the fan community platform Weverse Live, free of charge for the band’s official fan club members, known as MOA. In a statement, Taehyun expressed the band’s excitement for the upcoming celebrations, promising an array of performances and segments for both TXT and MOA to enjoy together. Following the fan meet and greets, TXT will continue their annual event, “Dream Week,” where they will present various content for their dedicated fan base.

TXT’s has recently been nominated for The Group/Duo Of The Year award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, reflecting their growing influence and recognition within the music industry. Meanwhile, on Valentine’s Day, TXT’s leader, Soobin, shared a heartfelt gift with fans – a stunning cover of Choi Yu Ree’s “Forest.” Released at midnight KST on February 14, Soobin’s video visually encapsulates the essence of the soulful track. In a gesture of appreciation, Soobin generously provided download links for his cover, extending the heartfelt moment beyond streaming platforms and strengthening the bond between TXT and their devoted fandom.

Photography by Hyea W. Kang for W Korea, read more at wkorea.com