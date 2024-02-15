Discover Amiri Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion house Amiri has unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 campaign, captured by the lens of US-born and European-based photographer Drew Vickers at the stunning Villa Astor in Sorrento, Italy, unfolds a tale of travel, inspiration, and discovery. Set against the backdrop of Italy’s captivating Amalfi Coast, the campaign embodies the essence of a Californian voyager’s exploration across Europe, encapsulating a story of exploration, collection, and inspiration finding.

Stars of the Amiri Spring Summer 2024 campaign are models Viktor Krohm, Leo Levy, Prince Diamond, and Godwin Alwell Okereuku. In charge of styling was Ellie Grace Cumming, with art direction from Jonny Lu, casting direction by Noah Shelley, and production by Farago Projects. Beauty is work of hair stylist Shingo Shibata, and makeup artist Anne Sophie Costa.

The narrative is brought to life by a cast of young dreamers and adventurers who traverse hidden coves, soak in romantic vistas, and admire classical architecture, embarking on a sail towards uncharted territories. This journey is marked by optimism, a sense of expansion, and freedom, perfectly aligning with the Amiri aesthetic.

The campaign mirrors the location’s rich landscapes and lifestyle through Amiri’s signature customization and craftsmanship. Relaxed tailoring is redefined with graphic lines, blending Americana with European artisanal sophistication. Fabrications are rendered more soft and adaptable, reflecting a Californian sensibility; loosely woven leather cardigans echo home-spun crochet knits, while crystal and sequin hand-embroidery bring Malibu’s surf to the Mediterranean shores. Silk scarves are worn loosely, and studio remnants are transformed into intricate leather lapel flowers, showcasing the brand’s innovative use of materials.

Evolving this narrative, Amiri introduces open-weave raffia beach bags adorned with repurposed bandanas and presents a fusion of classic boat shoe silhouettes with skate sneaker soles, symbolizing the blend of tradition with modernity.