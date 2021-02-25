Travis Scott is the Cover Star of i-D Magazine Spring 2021 Issue

American rapper Travis Scott takes the cover of i-D Magazine‘s Spring 2021 The Utopia in Dystopia edition, lensed by fashion photographer Spike Jonze. In charge of styling were Mackenzie Grandquist and Alexandra Grandquist, with makeup from beauty artist Amber Amos at The Only Agency, and grooming by Marcus Hatch. For the cover Travis is wearing Prada.

Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact. It’s a major inspiration, you know what I’m saying? Especially Storm, she’s just acting like a kid. She’s always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast. It’s so crazy, Stormi’s generation is way different from mine, and she’s way different from my younger brother and sister. Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move. Like, when she watches certain movies or listen to certain songs. Or she watches my concerts on YouTube and she realises she’s there, she’s ready to see now. I realised my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You’ve got to use that properly. – Travis Scott

