MFW: N21 Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover N21 Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection, that explores eccentric eroticism and physicality, presented on Wednesday February 24th, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the work of Italian designer, architect and photographer Carlo Mollino.

A Carlo Mollino photograph got me to thinking about a form of aesthetics that the great Italian architect imbued also into the attitudes and postures of the women he photographed in settings he constructed with his eclectic vision. I wanted to transfer into my collection the same eccentric eroticism, a typically Italian sense of eroticism holding all in one both modesty and desire to draw attention. That’s the starting point for a very “clean” inflection of the eccentric side to the bourgeoisie consisting of lace bras peeking through a cardigan, see-through elements emerging quite by chance, a wish for physicality and nudity which find innocence precisely in the nonchalance of intent. It’s a collection that’s built not around “double meanings” open to interpretation but around direct words providing women and men the chance to show themselves for how they want to be – Alessandro Dell’Acqua, N21 creative director

