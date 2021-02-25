Discover ICON Dsquared2 x Ibrahimović Capsule Collection

Italian fashion brand Dsquared2 teams up with footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the ICON Dsquared2 x Ibrahimović capsule collection. Fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura captured the campaign featuring football superstar himself. Styling is work of designers Dean and Dan Caten, with grooming from beauty artist Gabriele Trezzi. In charge of art direction was Giovanni Bianco.

“Zlatan Ibrahimović has been changing the game of football with his determination, strength and endurance and is now stepping into new territory as the official collaborator of the ICON Dsquared2 x Ibrahimović capsule collection. The exclusive drop is featuring a line-up of ready-to-wear pieces and staple accessories with personalized elements of the football sensation.” – from Dsquared2

