Models Mahamadou Diaouné and Valentin Humbroich take the covers of Vogue Hommes Magazine‘ Fall Winter 2020.21 edition. Mahamadou Diaouné posed in Giorgio Armani look for fashion photographer Craig McDean. In charge of styling was Ibrahim Kamara, with beauty from hair stylist Eugene Souleimani, and makeup artist Peter Phillips.

Fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan captured Valentin Humbroich, with styling from Max Pearmain. Hair styling is work of Anthony Turner, with makeup from beauty artist Lynsey Alexander. For the cover Valentin is wearing Gucci look and Ed Curtis hat.

Photography © Craig McDean, Alasdair McLellan for Vogue Hommes, discover more at: vogue.fr