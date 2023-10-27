Dior Icons Capsule Unveiled with Robert Pattinson at the Forefront

Dior takes a step towards redefining men’s fashion with the release of the Dior Icons Capsule, an embodiment of discreet luxury that’s both radical and understated. Crafted with the contemporary man in mind, this collection presents a range of pieces suitable for any event, be it casual day wear or evening elegance.

At the heart of this collection’s identity is Dior ambassador and fashion icon, Robert Pattinson. Sharing his passion for the brand, Kim Jones, the mind behind the capsule, remarked, “I talked about clothing and fabrication with Robert a lot because he has a huge interest in fashion. I thought it would be perfect for him to wear Dior Icons because we discussed it in the conception of the collection. He is a good friend of mine so it seemed it would be nice for him to model in it.”

The campaign, bathed in the ethereal glow of natural light, comes alive through the lens of renowned photographer Alasdair McLellan. The collection spotlights the unmatched craftsmanship of Dior ateliers, with pieces crafted from luxurious materials such as cashmere, poplin, and virgin wool. This results in structured, long coats and minimalist trousers that echo a sublime aesthetic.

Exploring Dior’s rich history, the collection reverberates with the brand’s signature codes. There’s the muted gray tone, a favorite of the founding couturier, and the iconic Dior Oblique motif that graces the lining of select jackets.

Accentuating the collection is the sleek Dior Gallop shoulder bag, available in a petite size, and distinguished by its aluminum buckle featuring the “Christian Dior” signature.

The Dior Icons Capsule epitomizes the very soul of Dior’s exceptional craftsmanship and enduring style.

Credits:

Photographer: Alasdair McLellan

Art Direction: Ronnie Cooke Newhouse

Film Director: Alasdair McLellan

Stylist: Ellie Grace Cumming

Make-Up Artist: Peter Philips

Hair Stylist: Anthony Turner