in Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021

GUNTHER Sets Sail for the Isle of Winds with SS21 Collection

Discover Gunther’s Spring Summer 2021 L’Île des Vents lookbook featuring the handsome Yann Summers

GUNTHER
©GUNTHER

Discover Gunther‘s Spring Summer 2021 L’Île des Vents collection, that brings a new air of freedom, with comfortable and elegant pieces inspired by the textures and colours of the island of Mykonos. The handsome Yann Summers stars in Gunther‘s Spring Summer 2021 menswear lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Olivia Ghalioungui.

RELATED: GUNTHER SPRING SUMMER 2021 VIDEO

GUNTHER
©GUNTHER
GUNTHER
©GUNTHER

“Naomi Gunther uses a palette of natural materials to paint her impressions and the decors available to her. The brand’s signature pieces are declined in new fabrics: the double shirt in denim effect cotton, the jacket lined in a blue tie-and-dye fabric, the signature pants in white organic cotton. New pieces like a summer poncho, a linen and cotton overall, or a set made from bamboo complete the SS21 collection.

©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER

This season, GUNTHER is once again collaborating with Enkaoua on a series of handmade jewellery, and with Merci Gisèle on designs inspired by photos taken by Naomi Gunther. Echoing the souvenir jewellery brought back from travels, we find necklaces designed with large stones, shells and pearls that complement outfits featuring Mykonos landscapes, corn cobs or olive leaves.” – from Gunther

©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER
©GUNTHER

LookbooksMenswearSS21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Smalto Paris

Smalto Paris Explores Urban Modernity with Spring Summer 2021 Collection
Vogue Hommes

Mahamadou Diaouné & Valentin Humbroich Cover Vogue Hommes FW21 Issue