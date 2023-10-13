Fashion house Loro Piana unveiled its Cocooning Collection for Autumn Winter 2023, a remarkable fusion of excellence and innovation. This season marks a momentous occasion as the collection expands to include a men’s line, where the very essence of a knitted undergarment is transformed into a sartorial embodiment of a heartfelt embrace. The collection brings a sensory luxury that defines the maison with wardrobe of gracefully flowing, relaxed silhouettes that envelop the body with a spontaneous elegance.

This relaxed attitude unfolds through a naturally hued palette, untainted by dyes, which preserves the exquisite attributes of the highest quality materials. Among these are Aircash, a thin yet exceptionally warm cashmere yarn that delights the skin, and Cashmere Fleece, an entirely new knitted fabric woven from 100% cashmere.

The men’s range includes sweaters, pullovers, and trousers in Aircash or a blend of cotton, cashmere, and wool. These pieces feature soft volumes and a comfortable yet perpetually refined fit.

To complete the range, the collection also brings Aircash socks and legwarmers, along with Cashfur home boots, which are a tactile marvel to wear. Possessing a fur-like, yet “responsible” texture, Cashfur pays homage to Loro Piana’s finest cashmere, expertly melded with an equally delicate silk yarn to form an ultra-light, warm, and cocooning fabric.

To celebrate the launch of the Cocooning Collection, Loro Piana created campaign, captured by fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan and styled by Aleksandra Woroniecka. It features models Valentin Humbroich, Rebecca Leigh Longendyke, and Mona Tougaard, who portray a group of friends spending a day together, enjoying the warmth of the new Cocooning Collection while surfing and basking in the winter sun.

The Loro Piana Cocooning Collection is available at selected Loro Piana boutiques and on the brand’s website, loropiana.com.