Jeff Satur & Thanapob Leeratanakachorn Cover Vogue Thailand

Vogue Thailand marks its 11th year in the fashion industry with the February 2024 edition featuring promising cover boys from the new generation Jeff Satur and Tor Thanapob Leeratanakachorn.

For the cover, Jeff is wearing ‘Trinity‘ jewelry collection from Cartier. From his humble beginnings as an actor to his current status as an internationally recognized artist, Jeff’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. One of his recent endeavors includes his role as a mentor on Chuang Asia Thailand, a proof of his talents and influence in the entertainment industry. Vogue readers can anticipate fashion story and an in-depth interview with Jeff in the upcoming February 2024 issue, with insights into his inspirations, aspirations, and future endeavors.

But Jeff isn’t the only star shining bright in this anniversary celebration. Also gracing the pages of Vogue Thailand is Tor Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, the Friend of Cartier in Thailand. Emerging from the world of teenage social drama series, Tor has climbed the ranks to become one of the most prominent male actors in the Thai entertainment scene.

His sharp acting skills and undeniable charm have earned him recognition both in Thailand and internationally. With his feature in the February 2024 issue, readers can expect a glimpse into Tor’s life, his journey to stardom, and his thoughts on fashion and beyond.

The artistic vision behind this special edition is captured by photographer Nut Prakobsantisuk, under the direction of fashion director Jongkol Palathip. The flawless looks of the cover stars are brought to life by makeup artists Thatsanpong Sawasdipong, Jira Jerntamasuk, and Rasika Thammasinlap, along with hairstyling by Seiko, Rerung Ritthithepwatchiramesthi, and Chatchamon Klamsuk.

Photography © Nat Prakobsantisuk for Vogue Thailand, read more at vogue.co.th