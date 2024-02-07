Jonathan Bailey stars in the new Orlebar Brown Campaign

Orlebar Brown, the British resortwear and lifestyle label, has tapped into the charm of “Fellow Travelers” and “Bridgerton” actor Jonathan Bailey as the face of its Spring 2024 campaign. Capturing the season with the theme “Blossom,” Bailey stands amidst a vibrant backdrop of flowers in the campaign imagery. From white sleeveless shirts with red floral motifs to summery Fiore print ensembles featuring floral patterns in hues of blue, white, and biscuit, Bailey fits the spirit of the season.

Since Chanel‘s acquisition of Orlebar Brown in 2018, the brand has witnessed remarkable growth, expanding in over 40 direct stores in key cities globally. Photographer Adam Brown‘s creative vision, characterized by tailored swimwear and daring designs, has garnered a loyal celebrity following, including such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Craig.