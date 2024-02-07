Adidas and BAPE® have introduced the latest version of their collaborative Stan Smith sneakers, commemorating the 30th anniversary of their iconic partnership. This announcement follows the highly anticipated release last November, as both adidas Originals and BAPE® continue to honor this milestone with interpretations of the Stan Smith sneaker.

The latest launch shines a spotlight on BAPE®’s famous ABC CAMO pattern, upgrading the famous silhouette of the Stan Smith. Featuring an all-over print graphic inspired by BAPE®’s signature streetwear aesthetic, this sneaker stands out as a unique addition to the collection. As part of this design are alternate laces, exclusive gold ’30th Anniversary’ lace jewels, sock liners embellished with the ABC CAMO print, and a custom co-branded box for this special edition.

Set for release on February 10th, this third and final version of the 30th-anniversary BAPE® Stan Smith will be accessible through CONFIRMED, select retailers, and BAPE.COM.

Take a detailed look at the new sneaker in the Gallery: