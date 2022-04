Squid Game star Wi Ha Jun (Wi Ha-joon) takes the cover of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s May 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Kim Yeong Jun. In charge of styling was Kim Jeongmi, with art direction from Song Yuli, and set design by Boyyd. Beauty is work of hair stylist Park Ha, and makeup artist Bo Ryun. For the covers Wi Ha Jun is wearing selected looks from Burberry by Riccardo Tisci.

Photography © Kim Yeong Jun for Dazed Korea – dazedkorea.com