Actor, creative director, and gallerist Yoo Ah-in (Uhm Hong-sik) takes the cover of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s June 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Mok Jungwook. In charge of styling was Lee Minkyu, with set design from Lee Nakyung, and art direction by Song Yuli. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kim Woojun, and makeup artist An Sunghee. For the covers Yoo Ah-in is wearing selected looks from Bottega Veneta.

Photography © Mok Jungwook for Dazed Korea, discover more at dazedkorea.com