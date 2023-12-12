Behind The Scenes: Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir

We went behind the scenes of a Jean Paul Gaultier Fragrances shoot for their launch of Le Male Elixir. Le Male Elixer is one of the latest additions to the Le Male JPG lineup with notes of Lavender, Benzoin and warm Tonka Bean. It’s one of the more intense scents in the family with woody a backbone and a sweet vanilla amber finish. Housed in the iconic Le Male Bust packaging, this most recent iteration is cased in a copper gold finish mimicking the setting sun. Get Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixer, from $114.00, at the brand’s official site.

Fashion photographer Harvey Jackson captured behind the scene images exclusively for MMSCENE Magazine.

Stars of the campaign are Lexson Millington, Alexander Roth, Demit Omphroy, Jovel Roystan, Cylus Sandoval, Darion Benzo Famous, Layton Lamell, Donte Colley, Christian Thompson, Denny Balmaceda, Luis Capecchi, and Justn Lopez. In charge of campaign photography was Phi Vu, assisted by Yamil Arbaje, with styling from Steve Karas, and grooming by beauty artist Ben Talbott. Production by Jordanis Sapuis, and Leon Hernandez. Video direction by Ambrose.

Discover more images in the gallery below:

BTS Photography by Harvey Jackson – @_harvey_jackson