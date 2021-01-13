MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alejandro Alonso by Jose Martinez

The handsome Alejandro Alonso at Sight Management stars in Verneda session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jose Martinez. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Jody Cuberli using Kevin Murphy, Dior, and Le Pure.

For the story fashion stylist Kwame Sekko selected pieces from Pablo Erroz, Cougar, Tania Marcial, Alvaro Mars, Camper, Burberry, Piere Cardin, Majorica, Calvin Klein, Versace, Hogan, Mans, Hugo Boss, Lorenzo Martinez, Fred Perry, Zimmerly, and Sofia Webster.

Photographer: Jose Martinez – josemartinezphoto.es

Stylist: Kwame Sekko

Beauty Artist: Jody Cuberli

Model: Alejandro Alonso at Sight Management