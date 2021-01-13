in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Sight Management Studio

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alejandro Alonso by Jose Martinez

Photographer Jose Martinez and stylist Kwame Sekko team up for Verneda story

Alejandro Alonso
sunglasses PABLO ERROZ
necklace COUGAR
t-shirt TANIA MARCIAL
pants ALVARO MARS
shoes CAMPER

The handsome Alejandro Alonso at Sight Management stars in Verneda session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jose Martinez. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Jody Cuberli using Kevin Murphy, Dior, and Le Pure.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story fashion stylist Kwame Sekko selected pieces from Pablo Erroz, Cougar, Tania Marcial, Alvaro Mars, Camper, Burberry, Piere Cardin, Majorica, Calvin Klein, Versace, Hogan, Mans, Hugo Boss, Lorenzo Martinez, Fred Perry, Zimmerly, and Sofia Webster.

Alejandro Alonso
trench BURBERRY
jumper PABLO ERROZ
Pants BURBERRY
shoes PIERE CARDIN

Alejandro Alonso

Alejandro Alonso
necklace MAJORICA
shirt CALVIN KLEIN
jeans VERSACE
shoes HOGAN
Jose Martinez
jacket MANS
necklace COUGAR
sunglasses Stylist’s Own

Jose Martinez
trench BURBERRY
jumper PABLO ERROZ
Pants BURBERRY
Jose Martinez
jumper FRED PERRY
Jose Martinez
trench BURBERRY
jumper PABLO ERROZ
Pants BURBERRY
shoes PIERE CARDIN
Jose Martinez
scarf LORENZO MARTINEZ
necklace COUGAR
Jose Martinez
jumper FRED PERRY
shorts ZiMMERLY
shoes SOFIA WEBSTER

Photographer: Jose Martinez – josemartinezphoto.es
Stylist: Kwame Sekko
Beauty Artist: Jody Cuberli
Model: Alejandro Alonso at Sight Management

