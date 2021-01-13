in Advertising Campaigns, Calvin Klein, Entertainment, Menswear

Xiao Gui (Lil’ Ghost) Models Calvin Klein CNY 2021 Collection

Calvin Klein features Chinese rapper Xiao Gui (Lil’ Ghost) in their CNY 2021 campaign

Xiao Gui
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Jin Jiaji

Chinese rapper Xiao Gui (Lil’ Ghost) stars in Calvin Klein CNY 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Jin Jiaji. In charge of creative direction and project were Boh Project and Bohan Qiu, with production from Ning Lu, and exclusive production by Youpo Jiang.

CALVIN KLEIN
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Jin Jiaji

Set design is work of Xiaolei Ying, with art direction from Yman, and beauty by hair stylist Zhou Xueming, and makeup artist Valentina Li.

Xiao Gui
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Jin Jiaji

Xiao Gui (Lil’ Ghost) is Chinese rapper, songwriter, and actor. He started his career as a member of a nine-member boy group “Nine Percent” formed in 2018 by the Chinese survival talent show Idol Producer.

CALVIN KLEIN
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Jin Jiaji
CALVIN KLEIN
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Jin Jiaji

ad campaignsEntertainmentMenswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alejandro Alonso

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alejandro Alonso by Jose Martinez
Emporio Armani

DeAndre Hopkins, Sean O’Pry, Pietro Boselli + More Pose for VMAN 2021 Calendar