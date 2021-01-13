Xiao Gui (Lil’ Ghost) Models Calvin Klein CNY 2021 Collection

Chinese rapper Xiao Gui (Lil’ Ghost) stars in Calvin Klein CNY 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Jin Jiaji. In charge of creative direction and project were Boh Project and Bohan Qiu, with production from Ning Lu, and exclusive production by Youpo Jiang.

Set design is work of Xiaolei Ying, with art direction from Yman, and beauty by hair stylist Zhou Xueming, and makeup artist Valentina Li.

Xiao Gui (Lil’ Ghost) is Chinese rapper, songwriter, and actor. He started his career as a member of a nine-member boy group “Nine Percent” formed in 2018 by the Chinese survival talent show Idol Producer.