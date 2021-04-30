Summer 2021 Spotlight: Designer To Watch Alled-Martinez

Alled-Martinez a brand to watch has showcased a youthful Spring Summer 2021 collection modeled by Alejandro Alonso. The collection took part of Paris Fashion Weeks digital calendar.

SUMMER 2021 COLLECTIONS

The collection puts front the designer’s flare for knitwear within a contemporary menswear outlook. Label is founded by Archie M. Alled-Martinez who was born in Barcelona and at the age of 19 went to London to study at the prestigious Central Saint Martins where he completed his masters in fashion design. Alled-Martinez is the recipient of LVMH Prize for Graduates in 2018, following his work at the Givenchy men’s studio before launching his eponymous line. In January of 2020 the young ALLED-MARTINEZ brand was on the shortlist for the LVMH Prize 2020 following the presentation of the Fall Winter 2020 collection in Paris.

The label aims to reinterpret the way we see traditional knitwear, resulting in a collection when every single item is knitted. The label while often categorized as menswear is by the designer and his team treated as genderless.

Alled-Martinez is born a knitwear brand that intends to challenge the audience on what the limits of traditional knitwear are, creating a collection where every item is knitted.

“Our DNA has always been to take elements or references from the past and question how would that be nowadays. We started looking at the Night scene in Paris in the late 70s and 80s and its people; it was a time were a young and wild “initial punk” generation mixed up in the same time and space with the aristocracy of the time. That mix of something Elevated but with a Debauched touch really inspired what the label is all about,” shares the designer.

In charge of the beautifully shot lookbook was photographer Adrià Cañameras with Alejandro Alonso styled for the shoot by Adrian Bernal. Alonso is represented by Sight Management Studio in Barcelona and d’men at d’management Group in Milano. Alonso was featured in MMSCENE Style stories earlier this year.

Discover all the looks from Alled-Martinez Summer 2021 collection in our gallery:

Spring Summer 2021

Photo by Adrià Cañameras

Casting and Styling Adrian Bernal

Grooming Manuela Pane

Model Alejandro Alonso at SIGHT Management Studio

Find more of Alled-Martinez at alledmartinez.com.