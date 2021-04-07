in Boom Milan, Covers, Editorial, IMG Models, Magazines

Light & Dark by Fenton Bailey for Style Corriere della Sera Fashion Issue

Models Alberto Perazzolo, Federico Aldave and Hidetatsu Takeuchi star in the cover story of Style Corriere della Sera’s latest edition

Fenton Bailey
Photography ©Fenton Bailey for Style Corriere della Sera

Models Alberto Perazzolo at IMG Models, Federico Aldave at Boom Agency and Hidetatsu Takeuchi at Special Management star in the cover story of Style Corriere della Sera‘s Fashion edition captured by photographer Fenton Bailey at Tonic Represents. In charge of styling was Carlo Ortenzi, with grooming from beauty artist Ezio Diaferia, and production by Alessandra Bernabei and Rosy Settani.

For the Light and Dark session models are wearing selected pieces from Alexander McQueen, Dior Men, Canali 1934, Comme des Garçons Homme Plus, Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Yohji Yamamoto, Philippe Model, Ermenegildo Zegna XXX, Dsquared2, Tagliatore, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Antony Morato.

Photography © Fenton Bailey for Style Corriere della Sera –style.corriere.it
Images courtesy of © Tonic Represents – www.tonicreps.co.uk

