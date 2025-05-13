MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Chand Smith

MMSCENE Magazine sits down with Chand Smith, represented by MIKAs, Crawford Models, Storm Management, ANM Management, BOOM Models, W Management, IMM Bruxelles, and East West Models, to talk about discipline, drive, and staying ready in both fashion and fitness. With a background in ice hockey and a recent gold medal win in Las Vegas, Chand shares how competing shaped his mindset, why consistency beats motivation, and how his modeling career keeps evolving. From Times Square billboards to dreams of an ice rink campaign, Chand keeps pushing, one goal at a time.

Photographed by Blake Ballard, with retouching by Gayla Voronych, Chand wears selected pieces from JW Anderson, Jacquemus, Calvin Klein, Diesel, Agolde, DSquared2, Dan Post, Gucci, and All Saints.

Competing in NPC Worldwide competitions is no small feat – what inspired you to dive into the world of fitness competitions?

I come from a sports background playing ice hockey. I’ve always been very competitive, and I felt that I wanted to have more specific goals than just to look good for modeling as that can be pretty vague. And I’ve been very fascinated about the masculine built body types since I was young. That was definitely one of the things that draw me towards modeling, when I saw guys like Marcus Schenkenberg, Mark Wahlberg, Tyson Beckford.

How has your experience as a fitness competitor influenced your modeling career?

I’m mentally much stronger today than before. I find that both has many similarities actually, and it has really helped me. In fitness we say “it’s a marathon, not a sprint”, and I believe same goes for modeling. It takes time to build a solid career, you gotta put in the work everyday.

What’s the biggest challenge you face balancing fitness training with the demands of your modeling work?

That most clients today don’t appreciate, or request maybe I should say, a built physique. But for the clients that actually do look for a more athletic body, it may definitely be to my advantage. You win some and you loose some. You can’t please everyone and at some point I hope the industry will turnaround.

Fitness competitions are all about discipline, how do you stay motivated and consistent with your training?

I don’t care so much for motivation, in my world it’s all about discipline. Of course I’m motivated to chase my dream jobs as a model, and becoming the best athlete I can be, but motivation only takes you so far. It goes up and down just as life. Consistency truly is the key. For me it really is a lifestyle. I have a clear vision and goals set for myself, so I just have to follow and execute the plan. Day in and day out. Simple as that.

What’s your go-to meal or snack during competition prep versus a regular modeling day?

It’s pretty much the same actually, as I always have to be ready for castings, jobs etc. I’m obsessed with chicken & rice, healthy, delicious, easy to prep and I digest it really well. A lot of people find it boring but I love it haha.

Do you feel the modeling industry is becoming more accepting of different body types, especially those with a more athletic build like yours?

Unfortunately not. I really wish that was the case. It’s such a shame, because I truly feel that’s a way healthier approach. And that should be rewarding and inspirational. In my opinion.

What’s one fitness tip you swear by that anyone can incorporate into their daily routine?

Everyone honestly has time to workout. It doesn’t have to be an hours. A short circuit or whatever for 20 minutes is definitely better than nothing. If someone says they don’t have time, I’d like to see how much screen time they have on their phone or TV haha.

Competing and modeling both require confidence, how do you mentally prepare for stepping on stage or in front of the camera?

By doing the work everyday. Like I said before, I follow and execute the plan. If I check all the boxes on a daily basis, and leave no stone unturned, I show up with confidence. For me it’s a no brainer. Act like a pro to become a pro.

What’s been your proudest moment in your fitness journey so far, and how does it compare to your proudest moment in modeling?

My first gold medal in Las Vegas last year. That year started pretty rough with a lot of mental challenges, but I managed to work through it all and suddenly it was like everything was just turning around for the better. Funny enough, my proudest moment in modeling was just a month prior to my win. My first billboard in Times Square in New York. Through ups and downs, 13 years of hard work, I finally made that billboard. It was surreal but amazing. I never gave up, and it was rewarded.

If you could collaborate with a fitness brand or designer to create a campaign that merges fitness and fashion, what would it look like?

I have always dreamt of shooting an ice hockey campaign of some sort since that’s my sports background. That would feel like a full circle moment.

Photography: Blake Ballard

Model: Chand Smith at MIKAs, Crawford Models, Storm Management, ANM Management, BOOM Models, W Management, IMM Bruxelles, and East West Models

Retouch: Gayla Voronych