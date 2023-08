Fashion photographer Marcus Derricotté captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Man of Today starring the handsome Chand Smith. In charge of styling was Brandonn St. Regis.

For the session Chand is wearing selected pieces from Rick Owens, as well as YOOX pants, C’in2 underwear, and vintage coat.

Photographer: Marcus Derricotté – @mderricotte / derricotte.com

Stylist: Brandonn St. Regis

Model: Chand Smith