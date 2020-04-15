MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alexander Sinclair by Tatiana Chornenkaya

The handsome Alexander Sinclair at M Management updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Tatiana Chornenkaya.
For the session Alexander is wearing selected pieces from Mirha, Ingorokva, Dr. Martens, and Jing Yu.
top, shirt, suit by Mirha
shoes Dr. Martens
shirt by Jing Yu
sweater and coat by Ingorokva
shoes by Dr. Martens
sweater and pants by Ingorokva
shoes by Dr. Martens
top, shirt, suit by Mirha
shoes Dr. Martens
shirt and pants by Jing Yu
sweater and coat by Ingorokva
sweater and coat by Ingorokva
Photographer & Stylist: Tatiana Chornenkaya – @t_chornenkaya
Model: Alexander Sinclair at M Management