MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alexander Sinclair by Tatiana Chornenkaya

Photographer Tatiana Chornenkaya captured our latest exclusive story starring Alexander Sinclair

Alexander Sinclair
sweater and pants by Ingorokva
shoes by Dr. Martens

The handsome Alexander Sinclair at M Management updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Tatiana Chornenkaya.

For the session Alexander is wearing selected pieces from Mirha, Ingorokva, Dr. Martens, and Jing Yu.


Alexander Sinclair

top, shirt, suit by Mirha
shoes Dr. Martens

Alexander Sinclair

shirt by Jing Yu

Alexander Sinclair

sweater and coat by Ingorokva
shoes by Dr. Martens

Alexander Sinclair

sweater and pants by Ingorokva
shoes by Dr. Martens

Alexander Sinclair

top, shirt, suit by Mirha
shoes Dr. Martens

Alexander Sinclair

shirt and pants by Jing Yu

Alexander Sinclair

sweater and coat by Ingorokva

Alexander Sinclair

sweater and coat by Ingorokva

Photographer & Stylist: Tatiana Chornenkaya – @t_chornenkaya
Model: Alexander Sinclair at M Management

