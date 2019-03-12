Tristan Cole & Nick Fortna Model Paul Smith SS19 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Discover Paul Smith‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear campaign featuring models Nick Fortna and Tristan Cole captured by fashion photographer Theo Sion. In charge of styling was Max Pearmain, with makeup from Miranda Joyce, and hair styling by Luke Hersheson.

“Inspired by a series of subcultures that have influenced Paul’s work and sparked his creativity over the decades, the new spring/summer ’19 collection challenges and subverts familiar sartorial codes. Having pioneered the use of photo print in the early stages of his career, Paul revisits the process from a unique personal perspective for spring/summer ’19. After discovering a box of his father’s old photographs in his London design studio, Paul was struck by the striking images and distorted colours, which shone fresh light on familiar scenes.“





Photography © Theo Sion for Paul Smith

