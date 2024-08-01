Park Bogum Models Celine for Elle Taiwan August 2024 Issue

South Korean actor Park Bogum takes the cover story of Elle Taiwan Magazine‘s August 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Ahn Jooyoung. In charge of styling was Kim Ejoo, with production from Kim Mikang. Beauty is work of hair stylist Park Naejoo, and makeup artist Kim Dareum. For the session Park is wearing selected pieces from Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane.

Park Bogum, often described as an angelic figure, has captivated audiences with his genuine charm and pure smile. Despite having navigated the complexities of the entertainment industry for 13 years, he remains a beacon of sincerity and kindness. His recent visit to Taiwan, marked by continuous earthquakes, showcased his concern for others. Despite a sleepless night due to aftershocks, he met with the ELLE team the next morning, prioritizing everyone’s well-being over his own. His ability to remember an editor he met over six years ago further highlighted his attentive and heartfelt nature.

Park Bogum’s positive energy is well-known, but his approach to personal challenges is equally noteworthy. When faced with difficult situations, he turns to comfort food to uplift his spirits while seeking solutions. This simple yet effective strategy reflects his genuine and resilient nature. Despite being scrutinized due to his high profile, he maintains a positive attitude, driven by a lifelong commitment to perfection in all his endeavors. Marking his 13th year in the industry, Park Bogum views acting as a blessed profession that has allowed him to explore diverse characters and life experiences. His involvement in the creative process of photo shoots, such as the recent cover shoot for ELLE, demonstrates his dedication to his craft. Acting has expanded his horizons, providing him with unique insights and experiences that he cherishes deeply.

His career is characterized by his versatility. He consistently chooses roles that challenge him, from portraying cold and complex characters to those that are morally ambiguous. His commitment to learning and perfecting the skills required for each role is evident in his approach to script reading and discussions with directors and writers. This dedication has earned him both critical acclaim and audience appreciation.

When contemplating a career outside acting, Park Bogum humorously envisions himself as a flight attendant, enjoying the opportunity to travel and use various languages. Alternatively, he could see himself as a visual and art director, excelling in creating TPO-appropriate looks, fashion styles, and concepts. His passion for creativity would undoubtedly serve him well in these roles.

Known for being enthusiastic, talkative, and caring, he finds satisfaction in making others comfortable and happy. He aims to embody qualities such as brilliance, geniality, and maturity, balancing his extroverted tendencies with moments of introversion and sensitivity.

His relationship with his fans is deeply reciprocal. His heartfelt gestures, such as carrying fan gifts and expressing gratitude on social media, reflect his appreciation for their support. He sees his connection with fans as a two-way street, where mutual support and affection create a powerful bond. His first overseas fan meeting in Taipei holds a special place in his heart, and he continually expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support he receives.

Throughout his 13-year career, Park Bogum’s sense of gratitude remains unwavering. The support and love from his fans, coupled with his family’s prayers, have been instrumental in sustaining him through the challenges of his career. He dedicates time to read fan letters and messages, cherishing the heartfelt expressions of support that provide him with strength and motivation.

As he reflects on his journey, Park Bogum expresses gratitude to his past self for laying the foundation for his current success. With many more years ahead, he remains committed to maintaining his pure heart and genuine nature, accompanied by the unwavering support of his fans and the lessons learned along the way.

Photography © Ahn Jooyoung for Elle Taiwan, read more at elle.com/tw