Stay On-Trend With These 6 Men’s Jewelry E-Commerce Sites

Once upon a time, it was rare to see a man wearing jewelry other than a wristwatch or a wedding ring, but times and fashion trends have changed. These days, when it comes to jewelry for men, just about anything goes, from bracelets and chains in a wide variety of metals and styles, to all types of rings, pendants, and watches.

Depending on where they live, some men who want to stay on trend with the latest jewelry styles may run into trouble finding the looks they want, as many traditional retailers either don’t stock men’s jewelry or don’t carry a carry a large selection. Fortunately, most of the latest looks in men’s jewelry are available to browse and purchase online. Shopping online takes very little effort, and oftentimes you can find unique styles that are unavailable anywhere else. Read on to discover six e-commerce sites that you can explore for the latest in men’s jewelry styles, from traditional and formal to edgy and urban.

Tribal Hollywood

For men who are looking for a more edgy look, TribalHollywood.com has you covered. Made of rugged, masculine materials such as stainless steel, polished wood,leather, gun metal, and sterling silver, their bracelets, pendants and rings are modeled after jewelry often worn by heavy metal musicians and motorcycle enthusiasts. Among their most popular items are Celtic cross pendants, themed rings, and stackable leather bracelets that can be worn as a group or individually depending on the look you are going for. Tribal Hollywood carries men’s jewelry styles created by several designers including Scott Kay, Bico Australia, King Baby, William Henry and more.

Evine

Men who prefer to wear jewelry that is more on the traditional or dressy side, should take a look at Evine.com. Selling everything from men’s 14 carat gold rings and link bracelets to stainless steel wedding bands and gemstone rings, this site has a little something for any occasion. Evine also sells a wide variety of cuff links. In addition to jewelry for men, the site also offers jewelry for women, electronics, home accessories, products for the kitchen, men’s and women’s clothing, and beauty products.

Gold Urban

If you are a fan of bold urban looks, hip hop jewelry might be just what you are looking for. GoldUrban.com is a popular hip hop jewelry e-commerce site where both men and women can find great deals on the latest hip hop styles in necklaces, chains, bracelets, pendants and rings in either yellow gold or white gold. Gold Urban’s “Bundles” tab offers some great deals on coordinating items such as matching necklaces and bracelets. The site offers free shipping on orders of $50 or more as well as a lifetime warranty on all the items it sells.

Michael Hill

If you are in the market for a wedding band or for a gift for someone special in your life, MichaelHill.com offers a nice selection of men’s wedding jewelry, gold and silver chains, men’s diamond and gemstone rings and pendants, andtungsten rings and bracelets. Michael Hill’s selection is searchable by diamond carat weight, diamond color, metal type, metal color, size and price, making finding what you’re looking for a breeze. Michael Hill also sells jewelry and engagement rings for women.

Thomas Sabo

ThomasSabo.com sells men’s watches, bracelets, “dog tags,” rings, and statement jewelry in three different style lines: Rebel at Heart, which includes unique pieces with a somewhat edgy look; Love Bridge, a collection of stylish bracelets and pendants that can be custom engraved with personalized messages; and Karma Beads, a collection of bracelets and necklaces made from one of a kind handmade beads, each with their own individual significance, including beads that represent different countries, animals, and sentiments. Customers can choose from a wide selection of beads to create their own customized Karma Beads jewelry. Thomas Sabo also sells jewelry for women and offers custom engraving and gift wrapping services.

Norse Spirit

Selling Viking and Scandinavian style jewelry for men and women, NorseSpirit.com offers a large selection of chains, rings, brooches, bracelets, collectables, drinking horns, and even decorative rings for adorning your hair or beard. Unique designs available on the site include a tree of life wedding band in stainless steel, Celtic knot ring designs in brushed tungsten carbide, and men’s signet rings in black titanium. You can shop on the site by jewelry type or by jewelry theme. Themes include goats and rams, Thor’s hammer, ravens, runes, dragons, and bears. Not sure what to get that special someone? Norse Spirit also offers gift cards.