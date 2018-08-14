Boyd Holbrook is the Cover Star of ICON Magazine August 2018 Issue

Pin 14 Shares

Actor and model Boyd Holbrook takes the cover story of ICON Magazine‘s August 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Bill Mullen, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, Boss, and Hermes among other.

Grooming is work of beauty artist Benjamin Thigpen at Statement Artists. Discover more of the story below:





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com