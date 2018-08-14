Serge Rigvava & Timothy Lewis Model Tom Ford FW18.19 Collection

Tom Ford

Discover Tom Ford‘s Autumn Winter 2018 menswear advertisement featuring models Serge Rigvava and Timothy Lewis captured by fashion photographer Adam Katz Sinding. Beauty is work of hair stylist Duffy, makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo, and manicurist Ashlie Johnson.


