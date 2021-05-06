Conan Gray is the Cover Boy of FY! Magazine Green Rush Issue

Musician Conan Gray takes the cover of FY! Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2021 Green Rush edition lensed in Malibu by fashion photographer Tommy Dorfman. For the cover Conan is wearing look from Lacoste. With their Green Rush issue, FY! Magazine explores our connection with nature, and intersectionality of social and sustainable issues.

In the end, when I think of issues as promoted in the world of fashion as sustainability, the first thing that comes to mind is freedom. Nature and freedom are irretrievably connected. Without one thing there is no other. A hostile environment will dictate how the lives of its people will be, politics, social norms, even the way of thinking and living. It is the job of all humankind to care for this planet. And you have to take care of it in its entirety and not sweep the garbage for the neighbor’s land. – Adriano Batista, FY! Magazine’s Editor in Chief

Discover the preview of FY! Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2021 edition below:

Pre-order your copy of FY! Magazine at fuckingyoung.es