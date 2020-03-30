Photographer Danilo Pavlovic and fashion director Katarina Djoric team up for the cover story of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Spring 2020 edition. Stars of the session are Rodrigue Durard, Josef Ptacek, Alex Sinclair, Matthias El Koulali, Robin Cocco, and Jonathan Eap, all represented by M Management Models. In charge of beauty was hair stylist Mijo Majhen, assisted by Chloe Frieda.
For the Tous Les Garçons story models are wearing selected pieces from top brands such as John Galliano, Bottega Veneta, Dior Men, Maison Kitsune, Salvatore Ferragamo, Officine Générale, Marcelo Burlon County Of Milan, Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace, Études, Faith Connexion, Dunhill, and Christian Louboutin.
Photographer Danilo Pavlovic – @danilo.pavlovic
Fashion Director Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric
Hair Stylist Mijo Majhen – @mijomajhen
Models Rodrigue Durard, Josef Ptacek, Alex Sinclair, Matthias El Koulali, Robin Cocco, Jonathan Eap, All at M Management Models
Hair Assistant Chloe Frieda
