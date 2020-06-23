MODEL CITIZEN: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH DEREK CHADWICK

Editor MAJA VUCKOVIC sits down with top model DEREK CHADWICK to talk about his role in “Hollywood” TV series, time spent in self Isolation, and the state of fashion.

Photographer Davis Bates captured top model Derek Chadwick at Wilhelmina LA for MMSCENE EXCLUSIVE session. In charge of styling was Dustin Connor Ellis, with beauty from Michael J. Fernandez at Opus Beauty.

Read the interview after the jump:





What does a typical day in your week look like now?

My days are super chill, I usually lift some weights, do some cardio and cook lots of food.

Have you found some new hobbies during the lockdown?

Yes cooking! Ha I’m used to throwing things together fast or grabbing food on the go but I’ve really gotten into making these really tasty dishes.

It was amazing. I love vintage things so to be apart of a show where it was very period was legendary. From the clothes to the hair I loved every minute.

What are you currently watching?

Westworld (I know I’m late but I’m obsessed)

How does it feel to be a part of the big Netflix TV show “Hollywood”?

It was amazing. I love vintage things so to be apart of a show where it was very period was legendary. From the clothes to the hair I loved every minute.

Do you have any future plans for acting, any new roles?

Yes, I have been in acting class for the past 9 months just preparing. Nothing on the horizon right this second but excited to start auditioning again.

What are your favorite tunes right now?

I love anything by Gryffin. His songs always have me dancing.

How do you stay fit during these days?

It really has come down to diet for me. I used to eat a ton of carbs and now it’s very low carb, high protein and that seems to work the best for me. I do a lot of sprints and weight training.

RELATED: DEREK CHADWICK STARS IN MMSCENE MAGAZINE COVER STORY

What is the first place you’d like to visit when the lockdown is over?

This may come as a surprise to you but the gym haha.

Which instagram accounts motivate you?

@90sanxiety, @houseofhighlights, @brockashby

Do you think the current situation will change the state of fashion?

I think we’ve been pushing this minimalistic relaxed wear for awhile and after this pandemic I feel like people are gonna really want to dress up and show out.

5 facts about you people may not know.

I’m from Long Island

My fav color is green

I have two brothers

I love cheesy 90s horror films

My go to order from McDonald’s is a sausage egg McMuffin with hash browns.

Photographer: Davis Bates – @davis.bates

Stylist: Dustin Connor Ellis

Groomer: Michael J. Fernandez at Opus Beauty using Glossier for skin and Oribe for hair

Model: Derek Chadwick at Wilhelmina LA – @derekchadwick

Special thanks to Christian Rios at Wilhelmina LA