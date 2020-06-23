in Derek Chadwick, Editorial, Exclusive, Interviews, Wilhelmina Models

MODEL CITIZEN: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH DEREK CHADWICK

DEREK CHADWICK sits down with editor MAJA VUCKOVIC, for an exclusive MMSCENE magazine interview, to talk about his role in “Hollywood” TV series, the state of fashion after covid 19, and more

DEREK CHADWICK

Editor MAJA VUCKOVIC sits down with top model DEREK CHADWICK to talk about his role in “Hollywood” TV series, time spent in self Isolation, and the state of fashion.

Photographer Davis Bates captured top model Derek Chadwick at Wilhelmina LA for MMSCENE EXCLUSIVE session. In charge of styling was Dustin Connor Ellis, with beauty from Michael J. Fernandez at Opus Beauty.

Read the interview after the jump:


DEREK CHADWICK

What does a typical day in your week look like now?

My days are super chill, I usually lift some weights, do some cardio and cook lots of food.

Have you found some new hobbies during the lockdown?

Yes cooking! Ha I’m used to throwing things together fast or grabbing food on the go but I’ve really gotten into making  these really tasty dishes.

What are you currently watching?

Westworld (I know I’m late but I’m obsessed)

DEREK CHADWICK

How does it feel to be a part of the big Netflix TV show “Hollywood”?

It was amazing. I love vintage things so to be apart of a show where it was very period was legendary. From the clothes to the hair I loved every minute.

Do you have any future plans for acting, any new roles?

Yes, I have been in acting class for the past 9 months just preparing. Nothing on the horizon right this second but excited to start auditioning again.

What are your favorite tunes right now?

I love anything by Gryffin. His songs always have me dancing.

DEREK CHADWICK

DEREK CHADWICK

How do you stay fit during these days?

It really has come down to diet for me. I used to eat a ton of carbs and now it’s very low carb, high protein and that seems to work the best for me. I do a lot of sprints and weight training.

What is the first place you’d like to visit when the lockdown is over?

This may come as a surprise to you but the gym haha.

Which instagram accounts motivate you?

@90sanxiety, @houseofhighlights, @brockashby

DEREK CHADWICK

DEREK CHADWICK

DEREK CHADWICK

Do you think the current situation will change the state of fashion?

I think we’ve been pushing this minimalistic relaxed wear for awhile and after this pandemic I feel like people are gonna really want to dress up and show out.

5 facts about you people may not know.

I’m from Long Island
My fav color is green
I have two brothers
I love cheesy 90s horror films
My go to order from McDonald’s is a sausage egg McMuffin with hash browns.

DEREK CHADWICK

DEREK CHADWICK

DEREK CHADWICK

DEREK CHADWICK

Photographer: Davis Bates – @davis.bates
Stylist: Dustin Connor Ellis
Groomer: Michael J. Fernandez at Opus Beauty using Glossier for skin and Oribe for hair
Model: Derek Chadwick at Wilhelmina LA – @derekchadwick
Special thanks to Christian Rios at Wilhelmina LA

