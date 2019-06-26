DEREK CHADWICK EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW + COVER STORY

Actor and social media star DEREK CHADWICK sits down for his MMSCENE cover story interview with our Contributing Editor MAJA VUCKOVIC to talk about joining the modeling world, dream roles and how coming out changed his life.

AVAILABLE IN DIGITAL $3.90 and PRINT $24.90

For more of our cover story plus exclusive interview with Derek continue below:





What made you join the modeling world?

I’ve always been intrigued by fashion and it was the perfect gateway for me to express myself.

How long have you been a model?

I’ve been a model for a year and a half.

Tell us about your acting experience?

I went to college for acting and I’ve had a few roles on TV. It’s a really fun outlet for me to show a different side.

If you had to choose between acting and modelling which would you choose and why?

I would choose acting hands down. I think both play into each other now because so much modeling is about playing this character for a magazine or a campaign. It’s really fun when you get this sweet wardrobe and a cool set and they’re like this is who you are today, but acting will always be my true love.

What would be your dream role in a movie?

I mean I would wanna be a superhero for sure!

How much of your private life can be seen on your social media?

I show who I am on social media, I’d like to think I’m good at not over sharing my days but instead highlight my favorite moments.

What is your go to place to relax?

The gym!

How would you describe your style?

I like simple things and colors. A tee shirt and jeans with converse is my go to.

What are your favorite clothing brands?

Some of my favorites are Acne Studios, Calvin Klein, and Carhartt.

Whats your favorite jam at the moment?

At the moment it’s Summer Air by Hardwell.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can sing.

Could you describe your perfect romantic date.

Grabbing coffee and breakfast and heading to the beach for the day.

What’s your favorite guilty pleasure food?

It’s Swedish fish. [laughs]

What makes you happy?

Chill music, the sun, cold brew, and of course fashion.

Who is your idol and why?

Brad Pitt, I really like his diversity and risks he’s willing to take for roles!

Has coming out changed your life in any way?

Yes! It has made me not be afraid to be myself, share ideas and clothes I maybe wouldn’t have normally and express myself through images and videos. It’s so inspiring to me to hear from people about how I’ve helped change their lives while they’ve really helped change mine.

What is the most challenging thing you did in your life so far?

When I moved to Los Angeles from New York by myself, found a place to live and made new friends along the way.

Where do you see yourself in ten years?

I see myself directing or producing, I’ve got a lot of ideas and I’m always up for a challenge.

Keep up with Derek on Instagram @derekchadwick

Photographer CHRIS FUCILE – chrisfucile.com

Art Direction and Styling DOUGLAS VANLANINGHAM at Opus Beauty – @dvlstylist

Grooming KEON CRUZ @keeocruz

Model DEREK CHADWICK at Bx2 Entertainment

Location John Lautner Garcia House

AVAILABLE IN DIGITAL $3.90 and PRINT $24.90