Greg Hsu is the Cover Star of ELLE Singapore June 2023 Issue

Chinese actor Greg Hsu takes the cover story of ELLE Singapore Magazine‘s June 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Wei Lai. In charge of fashion direction was Jenine Oh, with styling from Rain Lu, and art direction by Pian Ran. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Pan Yi Da.

The difficulty of playing Wu Ming Han lies in portraying his personality – having to make his character real within a comedy setting. To a certain extent, you have to be pretty precise with that degree of characterisation, and that in itself requires a lot of understanding. I found the topic interesting when I read the script, and [I wanted to work] with director Cheng Wei-hao because I feel he is really great at making this genre of films. But I also felt there was a moral to this story, which compelled me to do this film. – Greg Hsu on his role in Marry My Dead Body

