in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Greg Hsu is the Cover Star of ELLE Singapore June 2023 Issue

ELLE Singapore features Chinese actor Greg Hsu on the cover of their latest edition

Greg Hsu
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore

Chinese actor Greg Hsu takes the cover story of ELLE Singapore Magazine‘s June 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Wei Lai. In charge of fashion direction was Jenine Oh, with styling from Rain Lu, and art direction by Pian Ran. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Pan Yi Da.

Greg Hsu
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore

The difficulty of playing Wu Ming Han lies in portraying his personality – having to make his character real within a comedy setting. To a certain extent, you have to be pretty precise with that degree of characterisation, and that in itself requires a lot of understanding. I found the topic interesting when I read the script, and [I wanted to work] with director Cheng Wei-hao because I feel he is really great at making this genre of films. But I also felt there was a moral to this story, which compelled me to do this film. – Greg Hsu on his role in Marry My Dead Body

Greg Hsu
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore
Greg Hsu
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore
ELLE Singapore
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore
ELLE Singapore
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore
ELLE Singapore
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore
ELLE Singapore
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore
ELLE Singapore
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore
ELLE Singapore
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore
ELLE Singapore
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore
ELLE Singapore
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore
ELLE Singapore
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore
ELLE Singapore
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore
ELLE Singapore
Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore

Photography © Wei Lai for ELLE Singapore, read more at elle.com.sg

CoversEntertainmentmagazines

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal Models Prada Linea Rossa Eyewear Collection
Kyle Sven

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Divergence by Kyle Sven