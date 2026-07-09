Louis Vuitton Fall 2026 Campaign Heads for Space

Louis Vuitton takes its Fall 2026 menswear campaign into space with a new visual story set inside a space center. The campaign places models in front of a rocket launch pad, inside a retro-style lab, and beside a scale model of the moon, creating a cinematic link to space exploration and the culture around early astronauts.

Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s creative director of menswear, narrates the accompanying short film, directed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch. The film connects the collection’s travel-driven idea with a stronger focus on technical fabrics, performance materials, and pieces designed for movement.

For Fall 2026, Louis Vuitton builds the collection around luxury with endurance. Williams brings attention to fabric innovation, drawing from technical materials he has explored through Adidas, including the company’s Climacool technology.

The LV Drop 300 sneaker leads the season’s product focus. Named after its weight, the shoe comes in at just over 300 grams per sneaker. Louis Vuitton constructs the retro-style running shoe with LV Silk Tech, a fabric made from 51 percent silk and 49 percent recycled nylon. The house describes the material as lightweight, water-repellent, anti-fraying, and crease-resistant.

The sneaker combines LV Silk Tech with water-resistant nylon, suede calf leather, and python. A rubber outsole with a concentric ripple design completes the silhouette. Louis Vuitton will release the LV Drop 300 on Thursday in monochromatic neutrals, primary tones, and pastel shades, with versions featuring the house Monogram and dyed snakeskin.

Silk Tech also appears across a wider product range for the season. Louis Vuitton introduces ready-to-wear, footwear, bags, and travel goods using the material, including a windbreaker, a down puffer, the Christopher East West backpack, the Speedy, and a City bag designed to carry up to 50 kilograms.

The house connects Silk Tech to early 20th-century silk parachutes and hot air balloons, focusing on strength, lightness, and travel utility. Through that idea, the Fall 2026 campaign places Vuitton’s long-running travel codes into a more futuristic setting, where fashion, movement, and technical construction shape the season.

The second and final drop of Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2026 menswear collection arrives on August 6.