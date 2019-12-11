in Covers, D'SCENE Magazine, Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines

THE DUPONT TWINS Star in DSCENE MAGAZINE Winter 2019-20 Issue

Arale Reartes captured DSCENE Magazine’s Fall Winter 2019-20 cover story starring Joseph & Jake Dupont

THE DUPONT TWINS

Models Joseph & Jake Dupont pose for the cover story of our DSCENE Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2019-20 edition lensed by fashion photographer Arale Reartes. Styling is work of Barbara Velez, assisted by Nikael Cheek, who for the session selected pieces from Assembly NY, Tibi, Giada, Sfizio, Linder, Simonett, The Row, and Kenzo.

GET THE NEW ISSUE IN PRINT 28.20 USD & DIGITAL 4.90USD

In charge of production was Sheri Chiu, with beauty from hair stylist Koji Ichikawa at The Club New York using Laicale, and makeup artist Olivia Barad at The Industry using MAC. Tailor Joachim Perez.

RELATED: DSCENE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH THE DUPONT TWINS

The Dupont Twins are represented by MUSE Management NY.


Photographer ARALE REARTES @aralereartesv
Production and Interview SHERI CHIU @sheri.chiu
Fashion Stylist BARBARA VELEZ @barbbvelez
Hair Stylist. KOJI ICHIKAWA at The Club New York using LAICALE  @koji_ichikawa
Makeup Artist OLIVIA BARAD at The Industry using MAC @oliviabarad
Models JOSEPH & JAKE DUPONT at MUSE NYC @theduponttwins
Stylist Assistant NIKAEL CHEEK
Tailor JOACHIM PEREZ

This story is from DSCENE Magazine Issue Twelve, available here.

