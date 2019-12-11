THE DUPONT TWINS Star in DSCENE MAGAZINE Winter 2019-20 Issue

Models Joseph & Jake Dupont pose for the cover story of our DSCENE Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2019-20 edition lensed by fashion photographer Arale Reartes. Styling is work of Barbara Velez, assisted by Nikael Cheek, who for the session selected pieces from Assembly NY, Tibi, Giada, Sfizio, Linder, Simonett, The Row, and Kenzo.

In charge of production was Sheri Chiu, with beauty from hair stylist Koji Ichikawa at The Club New York using Laicale, and makeup artist Olivia Barad at The Industry using MAC. Tailor Joachim Perez.

The Dupont Twins are represented by MUSE Management NY.





This story is from DSCENE Magazine Issue Twelve, available here.