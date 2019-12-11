in Adrien Sahores, Advertising Campaigns, Antoine Miller, Atelier Management, Menswear

Adrien Sahores, Antoine Miller + More for s.Oliver Holiday 2019

Discover s.Oliver’s Holiday 2019 campaign lensed by photographer Guy Lowndes

s.Oliver
Photography © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver / Courtesy of Atelier Management

Fashion photographer Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management captured s.Oliver‘s Holiday 2019 campaign featuring models Adrien Sahores, Antoine Miller, and Luc van Geffen among others.

Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com

