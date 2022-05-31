in Covers, Editorial, Gucci, Magazines

A$AP Rocky is the Cover Star of DAZED Summer 2022 Issue

Dazed features rapper, singer and record producer A$AP Rocky on the Issue V, fifth under editor-in-chief Ib Kamara

Photography © Brianna Capozzi for Dazed

Rapper, singer, record producer and fashion icon A$AP Rocky covers DAZED Magazine Summer 2022 issue captured by fashion photographer Brianna Capozzi. The Issue V is the fifth edition under the helm of Ibrahim Kamara, who also styled the whole shoot. In charge of grooming was Tasha Reiko Brown, with nails by Temeka Jackson. Featured in the editorial are also models: Jordun Love, Erick Saning’o, Lindsey Jean-Baptiste, Tyus Berry, Mikey Kravitz and Nathaniel Revis. For the shoot Rocky and the models wear full looks from Exquisite Gucci and Gucci x adidas collections.

Photography © Brianna Capozzi for Dazed
Photography © Brianna Capozzi for Dazed
Photography © Brianna Capozzi for Dazed
Photography © Brianna Capozzi for Dazed
Photography © Brianna Capozzi for Dazed
Photography © Brianna Capozzi for Dazed

