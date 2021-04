Models Jason Astrand at Mikas and Alex Marku at The Legion Management star in Tricking the Rainbow story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Kostas Avgoulis.

In charge of styling was Elena Vazoura, who for the session selected pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, Dries Van Noten, Givenchy, Sotiris Georgiou, The Attico, Dior, Phillip Lim, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gucci, Eclectic Soiree, Moki-B, Jade, Nidodileda, and Roberto Cavalli.

Photographer Kostas Avgoulis – @kostasavgoulis

Stylist Elena Vazoura – @_e_llena

Models Jason Astrand at Mikas, Alex Marku at The Legion Management