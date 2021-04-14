Spring 2021 Spotlight: Dolce Gabbana Menswear Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The collection celebrates the season with the classical Dolce & Gabbana moments inspired for the Spring Summer 2021 season by marine colours and traditional Roman tiles.

The collection presented by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce brings back the best of the label’s aesthetic within staggering hundred and four looks sent down the runway. The designers took a daring step at the moment of a runway show by inviting audience during the ongoing pandemic in Europe. The fashion house shared: “The #DGMenSS21​ looks at the Humanitas University Campus in Milan are a tribute to Italian genius and recall the colours of the sea. The meeting between contemporary and neoclassic inspires a collection of pure sartorial architecture. In partnership with For Funding by Intesa Sanpaolo Bank and in compliance with the health regulations in force in Italy, the event supports Fondazione Humanitas per la Ricerca for Scientific Research.”

