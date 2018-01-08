MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Elias Edlund by Erik Ognelooh
The handsome Elias Edlund at MP Management Stockholm stars in Icon story exclusively captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Erik Ognelooh. In charge of styling and beauty was Alice Akerblom.
For the session Elias is wearing selected pieces from Crocker, Timberlands, Vagabond, H&M, Zara, J Lindeberg, and Stuhf. Discover more of the story bellow:
Model: Elias Edlund at MP Management Stockholm
Assistant, Hair & Makeup Artist, Stylist: Alice Akerblom
Photographer: Erik Ognelooh – www.erikognelooh.com