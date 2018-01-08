LFWM Backstage: MAN Fall Winter 2018.19 Show

Fashion photographer Thang LV captured backstage action at MAN Project’s Fall Winter 2018.19 fashion show exclusively for MMSCENE Magazine. Art School, Rottingdean Bazaar, and Stefan Cooke presented their collection as part of this season’s MAN initiative during the second day of the ongoing London Fashion Week Men’s.

Discover more behind the scene images from MAN‘s AW18 show bellow:





All images captured by © Thang LV for MMSCENE Magazine.

