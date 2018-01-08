LFWM Backstage: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall Winter 2018.19 Show

MMSCENE Magazine‘s exclusive look at backstage action from Charles Jeffrey Loverboy‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 show held during the second day of the ongoing London Fashion Week Men’s. In charge of photography was Thang LV.

For more of behind the scene moments from Loverboy's fashion show continue bellow:





All images captured by © Thang LV for MMSCENE Magazine.

