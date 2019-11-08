Fashion photographer Vanessa Feng captured the cover story of Vogue Portugal‘s November 2019 edition featuring models Emile Woon and Meghan Collison. Styling is work of Natalia Zemliakova, with beauty from hair stylist Erol Karadag, and makeup artist Christyna Kay at Art Department. In charge of set design was Elysia Belilove, with casting direction from Sheri Chiu.

Vogue Portugal – www.vogue.pt

Photographer: Vanessa Feng – vanessafeng.com

Stylist: Natalia Zemliakova

Hair Stylist: Erol Karadag

Makeup Artist: Christyna Kay

Casting Director: Sheri Chiu – www.sherichiu.com

Set designer: Elysia Belilove

Cinematographer: Andy Tai

Models: Meghan Collison at New York Model Management, Emile Woon at One Management

