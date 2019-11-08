Fashion photographer Vanessa Feng captured the cover story of Vogue Portugal‘s November 2019 edition featuring models Emile Woon and Meghan Collison. Styling is work of Natalia Zemliakova, with beauty from hair stylist Erol Karadag, and makeup artist Christyna Kay at Art Department. In charge of set design was Elysia Belilove, with casting direction from Sheri Chiu.
Vogue Portugal – www.vogue.pt
Photographer: Vanessa Feng – vanessafeng.com
Stylist: Natalia Zemliakova
Hair Stylist: Erol Karadag
Makeup Artist: Christyna Kay
Casting Director: Sheri Chiu – www.sherichiu.com
Set designer: Elysia Belilove
Cinematographer: Andy Tai
Models: Meghan Collison at New York Model Management, Emile Woon at One Management
stunning shoot, love meghan collison
