Xu Meen is the Face of Louis Vuitton Men’s New Classics

Designer Virgil Abloh presented Louis Vuitton Men‘s New Classics with the latest lookbook featuring top model Xu Meen. The new classics feature four bags: Steamer, Soft Trunk, Pochette Volga, and Monogram Eclipse.

“These four bags reinvent the concept of leather goods by embracing the bodies, movements, and attitudes of contemporary masculinity. In order to develop Louis Vuitton’s new Men’s leather goods, the Artistic Director of Men’s Collections delved into the Maison’s archives and reworked several historic designs.

The chic Steamer, originally created in 1901, has been reinterpreted as a new business bag that is elegant, fashionable, and functional. The Soft Trunk and its Mini version, heirs of Louis Vuitton’s heritage as a trunk-maker, has retained some of its signature details but now comes in supple leather that’s easy to carry and molds to the body. The small yet spacious Pochette Volga is also a hybrid design featuring a detachable chain handle that can be used either as a small bag or fashionable wallet.

For the first release of this new series, the Monogram Eclipse canvas was chosen to highlight the timeless elegance shared by all four models. The permanent editions of the bags will be included in all of Virgil Abloh’s future Louis Vuitton Collections in an ever-evolving array of materials and colors.“