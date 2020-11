MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Emiliano Calvo by Aitor Pardo

The handsome Emiliano Calvo stars in Mr Mackintosh session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Aitor Pardo. In charge of styling was Berta Fernandez Fradera, with set design from Rojo 103 Visual Design, and grooming by beauty artist Rubén Nuñez.

For the story Emiliano is wearing selected pieces from Lorenzo Martinez, Ester Ferrando, Myriam Moreno, and Wedu.





Photographer Aitor Pardo – @primapic

Stylist Berta Fernandez Fradera – @berta.ff

Set design Rojo 103 Visual Design

Groming Rubén Nuñez

Model Emiliano Calvo